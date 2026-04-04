Every Star Trek Actor Who Also Directed TV Episodes Or Movies

When Gene Roddenberry created "Star Trek," he presented a hopeful image of the future. Rather than alien invaders, dystopian societies, or end of the world scenarios, the visionary writer depicted a reality where racism, poverty, and xenophobia were largely eliminated. And whenever those outdated ideas reared their ugly heads, Starfleet and the Federation tried to focus on bringing different worlds and cultures together through peace and understanding.

Over the years, Roddenberry's work has evolved from the original pitch that painted the project as a "space western." But fans (including the ones who work on each new show and movie) continue to get invested. In addition to beloved cast members reprising their roles in various capacities in front of the camera, some have gotten involved behind the scenes by jumping from the bridge of a starship to the director's chair.

In honor of the creative minds that wear multiple hats in the "Star Trek" universe, here is a list of every actor who also directed TV episodes or movies of the seminal sci-fi franchise (so far).