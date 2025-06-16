A Back To The Future Star Could Have Played Sarah Connor In The Terminator

"My career would have been different if I would have got that one," Thompson quipped, though she didn't seem all that sad about it and was clearly having fun recalling the story.

It's certainly true that anyone's career trajectory would have changed by being part of "The Terminator," which was a low-budget affair that went on to become an unexpected hit. Just imagine Thompson instead of Hamilton getting to kick ass in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," one of the greatest sequels of all time. At the time, she had been coming off her turns in movies like "Jaws 3-D" and "Red Dawn" and was seemingly one role away from achieving breakout status. This could have been that breakout role.

Everything worked out very well for Thompson in the end, though. She ended up landing the role of Lorraine in "Back to the Future," quite probably the greatest time travel movie ever made. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, it was a massive, game-changing success upon its release in 1985, paving the way for an entire trilogy. It's the kind of role that one can easily build an entire career on, which Thompson has certainly done, cementing her place in film history in the process.

It's interesting to consider that she could have, in a different timeline, made her career on the back of another sci-fi movie about time travel, albeit of a very different variety. One key difference is that "Back to the Future" ended with a trilogy, and there are no plans to make "Back to the Future 4" or a reboot (so long as Zemeckis lives and breathes, anyway). Meanwhile, the "Terminator" franchise now consists of six movies and two TV shows, with more potentially on the way. In both cases, these properties trace their respective roots back to what are widely considered to be amongst the greatest sci-fi movies ever made.

