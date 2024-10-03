How Star Trek Cast Members Really Felt About Galaxy Quest

Dean Parisot's 1999 sci-fi/comedy "Galaxy Quest" puts an interesting spin on the traditional "Seven Samurai" formula. In Kurosawa's classic, an impoverished village, regularly beset by food-thieving bandits, seeks out an army of samurai protectors to defend them. The villagers, however, have no money, and only manage to attract seven samurai in dire straits of their own. The samurai, however, find a certain kind of weary, bemused nobility in their job, and agree to stage the best possible defense they can.

In Parisot's film, the beleaguered villagers are innocent, defenseless space aliens who are being murdered off by genocidal reptile men. The aliens, called Thermians, travel to Earth looking for brave space-faring heroes to defend them, specifically, they are looking for the stars of "Galaxy Quest," a decades-old "Star Trek"-like sci-fi TV series. The aliens have been watching rogue TV signals for years, and came to assume that "Galaxy Quest" was nonfiction. The Thermians (which include Rainn Wilson in a small role before "The Office" fame found him) have since constructed their entire civilization around the series, right down to the ships and uniforms.

The cast of "Galaxy Quest," meanwhile, mourn their professional fate, having been typecast by their short-lived sci-fi roles. The lead actor of "Galaxy Quest" is Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen), and he has allowed his ego to take over his life (parallels to William Shatner abound). Gwen DeMarco (Sigourney Weaver) hates that she was only ever seen as the sex bomb on "Galaxy Quest," and Alexander Dane (Alan Rickman) loathes his alien character Dr. Lazarus. When the actors are kidnapped and forced to fight a real-life space battle alongside the Thermians, they have to determine if they can be real heroes.

It's a cute, funny film, with enough winking meta-commentary to keep Trekkies laughing jocularly at themselves. "Galaxy Quest" prods fandom while also vaunting it.

But how do the real-life "Star Trek" actors feels about it? "Galaxy Quest" posits that actors in a short-lived cult sci-fi TV series are uniformly egotistical, bitter, angry, resentful, and jobless. William Shatner, George Takei, and several others have talked about "Galaxy Quest" over the years, and they all seem to love it.