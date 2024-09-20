Rainn Wilson's Galaxy Quest Role Seemed Simple - But Came With A Lot Of Sweat
The 1999 sci-fi comedy "Galaxy Quest" is sort of the best unofficial "Star Trek" movie anyone could ask for, but for actor Rainn Wilson, playing a bit part in the film was a little uncomfortable.
Wilson plays Lahnk, one of the Thermian aliens who come to our planet to find Commander Taggart, a fictional character much like Captain Kirk that the Thermians mistake for being a real, living person. Lahnk is just along for the ride as he and three other Thermians infiltrate a sci-fi convention and kidnap Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen), who portrayed Taggart on the cult favorite series "Galaxy Quest." In an interview with SyFy Wire, Wilson looked back on his debut film role and the various disappointments and discomforts that came with playing one of the near-fatally naïve aliens.
You see, Wilson was originally supposed to have a slightly larger role and it was changed because he also got cast in a pilot around the same time. The pilot went nowhere and "Galaxy Quest" became a beloved cult classic, but at least Wilson got to be a part of it. There was just one problem, and it wasn't overcoming the challenges of parodying the characters in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and their real-world counterparts, but something much, much simpler: sweat.
Rainn Wilson's Galaxy Quest costume was seriously sweaty
Wilson mostly appears early in the film, as several Thermians kidnap Nesmith and then later the whole cast of the television series. He doesn't say anything, but beneath the bizarre wig and makeup he's still unmistakable as the guy who cracked up the world as Dwight on "The Office." While it would have been nice to see more of him in the film, he told SyFy Wire that even the limited amount he filmed was uncomfortable because of the costumes and lights:
"I just tried to show up and do the walk right, and keep my wig on, and not sweat so much. Those suits were ungodly hot, mine was just filled with sweat. I sweat a lot, and you don't want to smell inside that suit. I was too intimidated to ask to let my zipper down, so I just stayed in it all day just filling it with perspiration."
While "Star Trek" uniforms are notoriously uncomfortable (and have even inspired a classic maneuver), they don't appear to be made of the same kind of thick fake leather material as the Thermian uniforms in "Galaxy Quest." As any former 90's goth kid can tell you: pleather and hot lights are a recipe for disaster. Thankfully Wilson survived sweating and went on to become a comedy star, and "Galaxy Quest" has a sequel series potentially in the works! A little sweat never hurt anyone, and "Galaxy Quest" is a stone-cold classic that gets more relevant every year. Thanks for suffering for your craft, Mr. Wilson!