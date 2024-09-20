Rainn Wilson's Galaxy Quest Role Seemed Simple - But Came With A Lot Of Sweat

The 1999 sci-fi comedy "Galaxy Quest" is sort of the best unofficial "Star Trek" movie anyone could ask for, but for actor Rainn Wilson, playing a bit part in the film was a little uncomfortable.

Wilson plays Lahnk, one of the Thermian aliens who come to our planet to find Commander Taggart, a fictional character much like Captain Kirk that the Thermians mistake for being a real, living person. Lahnk is just along for the ride as he and three other Thermians infiltrate a sci-fi convention and kidnap Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen), who portrayed Taggart on the cult favorite series "Galaxy Quest." In an interview with SyFy Wire, Wilson looked back on his debut film role and the various disappointments and discomforts that came with playing one of the near-fatally naïve aliens.

You see, Wilson was originally supposed to have a slightly larger role and it was changed because he also got cast in a pilot around the same time. The pilot went nowhere and "Galaxy Quest" became a beloved cult classic, but at least Wilson got to be a part of it. There was just one problem, and it wasn't overcoming the challenges of parodying the characters in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and their real-world counterparts, but something much, much simpler: sweat.