The Most Uncomfortable Uniforms In The Universe Led To An Iconic Star Trek Maneuver

If one was in a critical mood, one might point out that many of the Starfleet uniforms seen throughout "Star Trek" don't really scream professionalism. In the original series, futuristic military uniforms were little more than warm, tight-fitting t-shirts, black slacks, and polished black boots. Women, meanwhile, wore tailored minidresses and black leggings, hardly practical for away missions that may involve hiking, phaser fire, or quick movement. One might need to flex their well-toned headcanon muscles to posit that future fabrics were more durable and regulated temperature better than what we have here in the 21st century.

On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," things didn't improve much. For one, some of the original minidresses remained in the backgrounds of the show's first few episodes. This was in the decidedly post-minidress year of 1987. To be fair, the showrunners clearly tried taking the curse off of the inherently sexist costuming by putting a few men in minidresses as well. Exposed legs were soon abandoned altogether, however. For the most part, Starfleet officers wore one-piece, long-sleeve jumpsuits that didn't allow for a lot of natural movement and, uh, weren't very flattering. As actor Jonathan Frakes said in Larry Nemecek's "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion," if you had an extra donut that morning, everyone could see it.

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Patrick Stewart also proclaimed his distaste for the uniforms, saying that they were ill-cut, clingy, and perhaps a little too reminiscent of show creator Gene Roddenberry's 1960s notions that everyone would wear sexy, skin-tight clothing in the future. Stewart said that he petitioned for a costume change that was eventually implemented ... in the show's third season.