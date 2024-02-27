Simon Pegg Might Be 'Helping Out' With Galaxy Quest 2

Rockwell was brief, saying:

"If there was a sequel to 'Galaxy Quest,' we would be on it. We talked about it maybe like a limited series, yeah. Simon Pegg talked about helping out with it, actually."

Rockwell may have been referring to an article printed in the Times in 2021. In that article, writer and producer Georgia Pritchett, one of the people behind "Succession," mentioned that she and Pegg were developing a TV series based on "Galaxy Quest." Rockwell, however, was likely not referring to the same series that was announced by Paramount in 2023. An article by Deadline noted that comedian Paul Scheer had already pitched one version of the "Galaxy Quest" TV series that had been turned down and that Pritchett and Pegg's version of the show was likewise passed on.

Nothing else is known about the new "Galaxy Quest" TV series other than executive producer Mark Johnson ("Mayfair Witches," "Interview with the Vampire," and many, many other films and shows) will be overseeing the show. No other cast members or crew have announced their involvement. "Galaxy Quest" star Alan Rickman passed away in 2016.

It's distantly possible that some of Scheer's, Pritchett's, or Pegg's ideas might be used in the new series. Pegg is famously a sci-fi nerd, having written several sci-fi movies, and it's possible that, if he's not a writer, he may serve as a geek consultant of some kind. It sounds, however, like the most recent iteration of "Galaxy Quest" will be its own animal. Someone should tell Sam Rockwell about that before he begins spreading more rumors.

Time will tell if a series actually makes it off the ground.