Simon Pegg Might Be 'Helping Out' With Galaxy Quest 2
There are some hardcore Trekkies in the world who consider Dean Parisot's 1999 comedy to be the best "Star Trek" movie. The main characters in Parisot's film are all struggling actors, still most fondly remembered for their work on a short-lived cult sci-fi series from decades prior. The in-universe show, called "Galaxy Quest," resembles "Star Trek" in several key ways (the layout of the ship, the uniforms, etc.), and the egotistical lead actor Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen), who played the captain of the starship Protector on "Galaxy Quest," was clearly modeled after William Shatner.
The plot of "Galaxy Quest" is amusing: a species of shapeshifting aliens, requiring defense from marauders, recruit the original "Galaxy Quest" actors to serve as their champions. The aliens assumed that rogue TV broadcasts they once saw were very real and have recreated "Galaxy Quest" in real life. The put-upon thespians don't have the heart to explain to the aliens that their show is fictional ... and that they kinda hate it. It's a sci-fi spin on films like "¡Three Amigos!" and "A Bug's Life."
"Galaxy Quest" is a witty and fun film that has, in the years since its release, developed a passionate following. Several "Star Trek" actors have even commented on the accuracy of the film, with Shatner even playfully claiming ignorance when he witnessed Allen's performance.
In April of 2023, /Film reported that a TV spinoff of "Galaxy Quest" was still in the works. It's a project that has been in development for years. In 2014, "Galaxy Quest" stars Sigourney Weaver and Sam Rockwell said they'd reprise their roles, should a sequel be made. In a recent video interview with GQ, Rockwell implied that writer/actor Simon Pegg, who co-wrote "Star Trek Beyond," might be working on — or might have worked on — the new "Galaxy Quest" project.
Galaxy Quest: Phase II
Rockwell was brief, saying:
"If there was a sequel to 'Galaxy Quest,' we would be on it. We talked about it maybe like a limited series, yeah. Simon Pegg talked about helping out with it, actually."
Rockwell may have been referring to an article printed in the Times in 2021. In that article, writer and producer Georgia Pritchett, one of the people behind "Succession," mentioned that she and Pegg were developing a TV series based on "Galaxy Quest." Rockwell, however, was likely not referring to the same series that was announced by Paramount in 2023. An article by Deadline noted that comedian Paul Scheer had already pitched one version of the "Galaxy Quest" TV series that had been turned down and that Pritchett and Pegg's version of the show was likewise passed on.
Nothing else is known about the new "Galaxy Quest" TV series other than executive producer Mark Johnson ("Mayfair Witches," "Interview with the Vampire," and many, many other films and shows) will be overseeing the show. No other cast members or crew have announced their involvement. "Galaxy Quest" star Alan Rickman passed away in 2016.
It's distantly possible that some of Scheer's, Pritchett's, or Pegg's ideas might be used in the new series. Pegg is famously a sci-fi nerd, having written several sci-fi movies, and it's possible that, if he's not a writer, he may serve as a geek consultant of some kind. It sounds, however, like the most recent iteration of "Galaxy Quest" will be its own animal. Someone should tell Sam Rockwell about that before he begins spreading more rumors.
Time will tell if a series actually makes it off the ground.