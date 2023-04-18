Never Give Up, Never Surrender: Galaxy Quest TV Show In The Works (Again)

It's a big day for "Star Trek" news. First, Paramount+ announced the long-developing "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff series "Section 31" has been reworked as a streaming movie. Now we have word the streaming platform is also planning to send the crew of the NSEA Protector on a new mission in the form of a "Galaxy Quest" TV series.

Okay, fine, Dean Parisot's semi-cult 1999 sci-fi action-comedy isn't technically a "Star Trek" film, but it is an unabashed and loving send-up of Gene Roddenberry's creation (one that "Star Trek" fans adore for its playful skewering of the franchise). The movie centers on the cast of the titular fictional TV show, a "Star Trek"-styled 1980s space adventure series that's mistaken for being a collection of "historical documents" by a naive extra-terrestrial race known as the Thermians. Facing extinction at the hands of the sadistic other-worldly warlord Sarris, the Thermians turn to the "Galaxy Quest" actors for guidance, forcing the show's dysfunctional and disillusioned stars to finally live up to the values embodied by their fictional counterparts.

Due to some self-admitted mismarketing on DreamWorks' part, "Galaxy Quest" was something of a box office disappointment that gained a second lease on life thanks to its popularity on the home media market. Previous attempts to revive the property as a TV series have fallen apart in pre-production, but you know what Commander Peter Quincy Taggart — the character played by Tim Allen's definitely-not-a-William-Shatner stand-in, Jason Nesmith, in the original movie — always says: "Never give up, never surrender!"