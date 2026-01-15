How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Explains The Ageless Doctor's New Older Look

Red alert! This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

In the months and weeks before "Starfleet Academy" finally arrived, the marketing made no attempt to hide how much this far-flung series would be pulling from various other aspects of "Star Trek" lore. As both a spin-off and sequel to "Discovery," it stood to reason that actors such as Tig Notaro and Mary Wiseman would reprise their roles as Jett Reno and Sylvia Tilly, respectively. Moreover, it appears that "Deep Space Nine" continues to loom large as well, between the presence of the familiar planet of Bajor in the premiere and even some prominent hints about the whereabouts of one Benjamin Sisko.

But who among us could've predicted that co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau would end up tying loose threads from "Voyager," of all shows, and bring back Robert Picardo's Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH, for short), known colloquially as The Doctor? That wouldn't have been anyone's first guess, admittedly, considering that "Starfleet Academy" takes place hundreds and hundreds of years in the future — an unfathomably long amount of time after the events of "Voyager." Of course, that's the quirk of being a hologram: You don't exactly age like humans and aliens do. So, with that in mind, shouldn't The Doctor appear exactly the same as he did throughout the previous "Star Trek" series, which premiered just over 30 years ago?

Of course, there are the practical reasons: Picardo himself is a flesh-and-blood person, believe it or not, and has aged over time. But setting that aside, "Starfleet Academy" is quick to provide a canonical explanation — The Doctor, as he reveals, developed an aging program to make his non-holographic peers more comfortable — and it's not entirely without franchise precedent, either.