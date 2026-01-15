How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Explains The Ageless Doctor's New Older Look
Red alert! This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
In the months and weeks before "Starfleet Academy" finally arrived, the marketing made no attempt to hide how much this far-flung series would be pulling from various other aspects of "Star Trek" lore. As both a spin-off and sequel to "Discovery," it stood to reason that actors such as Tig Notaro and Mary Wiseman would reprise their roles as Jett Reno and Sylvia Tilly, respectively. Moreover, it appears that "Deep Space Nine" continues to loom large as well, between the presence of the familiar planet of Bajor in the premiere and even some prominent hints about the whereabouts of one Benjamin Sisko.
But who among us could've predicted that co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau would end up tying loose threads from "Voyager," of all shows, and bring back Robert Picardo's Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH, for short), known colloquially as The Doctor? That wouldn't have been anyone's first guess, admittedly, considering that "Starfleet Academy" takes place hundreds and hundreds of years in the future — an unfathomably long amount of time after the events of "Voyager." Of course, that's the quirk of being a hologram: You don't exactly age like humans and aliens do. So, with that in mind, shouldn't The Doctor appear exactly the same as he did throughout the previous "Star Trek" series, which premiered just over 30 years ago?
Of course, there are the practical reasons: Picardo himself is a flesh-and-blood person, believe it or not, and has aged over time. But setting that aside, "Starfleet Academy" is quick to provide a canonical explanation — The Doctor, as he reveals, developed an aging program to make his non-holographic peers more comfortable — and it's not entirely without franchise precedent, either.
Starfleet Academy's The Doctor is just like we remember him from Voyager (with one exception)
It isn't easy being a hologram, to paraphrase the famous 20th Century Earth poet and philosopher Kermit the Frog. Every Trekkie's favorite stodgy, opera-singing, holographic Doctor is back and grumpier than ever before — despite over 800 years having passed in the "Star Trek" timeline. As much as his role on the USS Voyager suited his prickly demeanor, however, there's something oddly satisfying about seeing him back at Starfleet HQ and helping guide the next generation of the Federation's best and brightest students. That takes on even more weight considering his physical makeover, of sorts, lending him a more rugged and experienced look than we've ever seen from him before.
In the "Starfleet Academy" premiere, the show's writers offer up a reasonable accounting for the holographic Doctor's new appearance. While attempting to discourage the slightly overexuberant advances of Kerrice Brooks' Sam, whom we learn is a hologram herself, The Doctor reveals why he looks quite different from his original form. Apparently, 500 years before, he decided to implement an aging program into his own matrix. Why? To "put organics at ease," as he puts it.
While the "Star Trek" franchise has only had limited dealings with holographic characters, this is awfully similar to another instance of less-than-natural aging in the canon. In "Star Trek: Picard" season 2, John de Lancie's Q initially looks just like he did in "The Next Generation" thanks to the magic of CGI de-aging ... until, that is, he takes note of Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) advanced age and gives himself the same treatment with a snap of his fingers.
Expect plenty more of The Doctor to come, as new episodes of "Starfleet Academy" premiere on Paramount+ every Thursday.