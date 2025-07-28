Starfleet Academy Trailer Teases The Fate Of A Beloved (And Lost) Star Trek Character

Is the future of "Star Trek" suddenly in flux? For the longest time, "Discovery" was the pioneer in terms of shepherding this franchise into its next phase on Paramount+ streaming, but the series finally came to an end last year. Ditto for "Lower Decks," the animated show that helped broaden the horizons of the property into another medium entirely (although, of course, "The Animated Series" was the one to first break that ground) before its own cancellation in 2024. Now, after the planned fifth and final season of "Strange New Worlds" in the years ahead, this void will leave the entire IP in a state of uncertainty moving forward. But could that be where "Starfleet Academy" comes in?

The upcoming "Star Trek" series isn't due to arrive until 2026, but we've now received our first official look at it thanks to a new trailer released during the 2025 San Diego Comic Con ... and it sure seems to be all about the idea of how to carry on the Starfleet torch. Set concurrently with the final season(s) of "Discovery," in the distant future of the 32nd Century, "Starfleet Academy" focuses on humanity's attempts to rebuild the flagship organization and train the next generation of space-faring officers. But that's not the only aspect that caught our eye.

We can expect plenty of connections to "Discovery," largely in the form of returning characters Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), but the footage also includes several overt references to other "Trek" shows of yore. The appearance of a much more rugged-looking Robert Picardo as the holographic Doctor from "Voyager" is a nice touch, but it appears that the new series will also reach even further into the past and pay homage to one of the best and most beloved characters of all: Avery Brooks' Benjamin Sisko. Like "Deep Space Nine" itself, this feels like a big swing and bold choice to showcase in a trailer ... and, given the ambiguous ending surrounding the former Captain and Emissary, we're hoping this amounts to more than just a simple tease.