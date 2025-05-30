How To Watch One Of The Best Star Trek Documentaries Ever Made For Free

When "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" premiered in syndication on January 3, 1993, it generated a good deal of nervousness, if not outright skepticism, from the franchise's finicky fanbase. That Trekkies would make the new series earn their respect was expected to a degree. They'd done likewise when "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in 1987 — not because they were closed off to anything different from "The Original Series" but simply due to them having high standards for what a science-fiction show could accomplish. Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" franchise catered to thinkers and seekers, especially people who loved a good yarn but also wanted something to challenge their notions about what it means to be a citizen of this vast, mysterious universe.

While "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" took some getting used to (primarily due to it upending the "Star Trek" formula by taking place on a space station instead of a starship), the series' benefitted early on from a first-rate cast that brought its motley crew of characters to splendidly vivid life. Avery Brooks' Benjamin Sisko (who would be promoted from Commander to Captain during the series' run) gradually became one of the property's most beloved characters, while René Auberjonois (Odo), Alexander Siddig (Dr. Julian Bashir), Terry Farrell (Jadzia Dax), Colm Meaney (Miles O'Brien, who was ported over from "The Next Generation"), Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko), and Armin Schimmerman (Quark) proved to be more than worthy additions to the diverse world of Trek. And though Michael Dorn's Worf was thrown into the mix for season 4 to help juice the ratings, the Klingon officer fit right into the delightfully strange fabric of the show.

"Deep Space Nine" concluded its seven-season tour of duty in 1999, but that hasn't stopped the franchise's stewards and its fans from expanding the series' narrative. The show is so adored by Trekkies that, in 2017, showrunner and executive producer Ira Steven Behr set out to produce a reunion documentary that would explore the series' pioneering qualities and profound impact in the world of sci-fi. What could've been a glorified home entertainment featurette turned out to be a tremendously entertaining and heartfelt movie about a show that some believe to be the franchise's crowning achievement. And it's available to watch for free on YouTube!