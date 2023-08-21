How The 1992 LA Riots Changed The Nature Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

To briefly look back: on March 3, 1991, a man named Rodney King was pulled from his car by several L.A.P.D. officers following a high-speed chase on the 210 freeway in the San Fernando Valley. He was pushed to the ground and beaten savagely by the cops. The beating was captured on video and proliferated on local news broadcasts as yet another example of police brutality, especially as it was directed toward L.A.'s Black community. It should be noted that Darryl Gates, the local police chief, had been a key player in Operation Hammer, a dramatic push to aggressively militarized the Los Angeles Police Department. Under Gates' rule, complaints about police brutality rose 33% for a five-year period beginning in the mid-'80s. Hate and violence ran rampant in the police department, and it was allowed to go unchecked for years.

The cops who beat up King were arrested and put on trial for using excessive force. On April 29, 1992, a jury (with no Black people on it) acquitted the four cops of assault, and three of them of using excessive force. The cops were going to go free. This was a breaking point for many of L.A.'s citizens, and rage-fueled riots broke out. Arson and theft were rampant. Racial tension had boiled over. Darryl Gates was forced to resign. Sadly, there wasn't sweeping reform in the L.A.P.D., and police violence remains a problem to this day.

1992 was also when "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was in development. In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, DS9 co-creator Michael Piller recalls the effect the L.A. riots had on production.