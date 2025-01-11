Why Star Trek's Most Important Relationship Still Matters After All These Years

In "The Wire," some of Garak's walls begin to break down a bit due to withdrawal from the chemicals produced by the device, and he tells Bashir, "being on this station is torture for me, Doctor." He reveals that he was sent to Terok Nor and left there because he had shown mercy to Bajoran POWs, mostly women and children, allowing them to go free. He still has to lie a bit, though, and the head of the Obsidian Order, Enabran Tain (Paul Dooley), explains to an investigating Bashir that Garak has an incredible gift for obfuscation, and that most of his lies have a seed of truth.

Eventually we learn that Tain was Garak's father (though he never admitted it publicly because Garak was illegitimate), and he was as cruel as one might expect. In fact, Garak has a severe case of claustrophobia that likely came from Tain locking him in a closet for hours at a time as a child. Nonetheless, it's clear that all he's ever wanted was to earn his father's approval. So while Garak has done some pretty awful things, he was raised by one of the most awful people in the galaxy and didn't really know anything different until he was sent into exile and got to know Bashir and the other humans of Deep Space Nine.

Bashir helps Garak learn to be a better person, to some degree, with a bit more consideration and empathy. He starts doing things to help others even at his own expense, like helping Quark's Cardassian dissident ex-girlfriend escape. By having lunch together once a week for years, the Cardassian and the human start rubbing off on one another. In the season 3 episode "The Die is Cast," Bashir tells Miles that Garak has gotten him to think of lunch as "sort of arena for philosophical debate." Many friends will never challenge one another like Bashir and Garak do, but their back-and-forth pushes them both to be more complete, complex people.