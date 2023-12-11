One Star Trek: DS9 Episode Caused Trouble With Key James Bond Execs

In the 1995 "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Our Man Bashir," the title character, Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) is in the station's holosuites, enacting a sexy, Ian Fleming-like spy story with his Cardassian paramour Garak (Andrew Robinson). Meanwhile, the rest of the station's senior staff are involved in a runabout accident, and they are beamed out of the explosion in the nick of time. The transporter, however, was also damaged, and the unique transporter patterns of the senior staff have to be stored in a secondary computer until it can be repaired. Perhaps predictably, the patterns end up in the same computer memory core that controls the holosuite, and the senior staff begins appearing — as holograms — in Bashir's spy adventure. If Bashir kills the holographic versions of his friends, their patterns will be deleted from the computer memory and they'll die.

The actual technical nitty-gritty doesn't matter to audiences quite as much as the fun concept of seeing "Deep Space Nine" characters dressed as spy novel characters. Lieutenant Dax (Terry Farrell) takes the place of a Bond Girl-like character named Honey Bare, while Worf (Michael Dorn) becomes a casino-dwelling spy contact named Duchamps. The villain in the holographic spy story, Dr. Hippocrates Noah, is "played" by Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks).

"Deep Space Nine" was often a complex and heady series, often dealing with corrupt theocracies, reluctant spirituality, and the fog of war, so the "fun" episodes tend to stand out. "Our Man Bashir" is lighter on its feet than most episodes, and the cast is clearly having fun.

It seems, however, that MGM, the owners of James Bond, hated "Our Man Bashir." Screenwriter Ronald D. Moore recalled receiving an angry letter from the studio in a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.