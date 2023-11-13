Patrick Stewart's Love Of A Classic Mystery Writer Led To Several Classic Star Trek Episodes

When it comes to storytelling devices that allow for some truly wild creativity, the holodecks of "Star Trek" certainly rank among the best. They gave the writers the opportunity to take characters from a utopian sci-fi future and put them into a wide variety of stories and situations. Holodeck episodes really helped pad out the season back when seasons were 26 episodes or so, giving a little break from the starships and space exploration, but they also gave the actors a chance to really let loose and have fun. After all, who wouldn't want the chance to play their character playing Robin Hood or King Arthur? Sometimes the holodeck episodes could feel superfluous, but sometimes they ended up creating whole new storylines for the series. Just imagine the later seasons of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" without Vic Fontaine (James Darren)!

On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the writers took inspiration from star Patrick Stewart's love of a series of detective mystery novels to create a fictional detective for him to play in the holodeck, and it led to several classic, fantastic episodes. In his new memoir, "Making It So," Stewart shared the story behind how his holodeck character Dixon Hill came to be, and it sounds like a tremendous amount of fun.