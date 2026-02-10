Worf Actor Michael Dorn Almost Quit Star Trek: The Next Generation After 2 Seasons

Michael Dorn had two goals when playing Worf on "Star Trek: The Next Generation": Show up and do a good job. He had no outsize or ego-driven ambitions for the character, and didn't aim to force Worf into the spotlight any more than the show's writers wanted. This approach seems to have served Dorn well, as he still holds the record for appearing in more "Star Trek" episodes than any other actor (not counting voice performances).

That's an admirable record, considering Dorn's workday was typically longer than any of his co-stars — largely because he had to spend every morning getting into the Worf makeup. For those who aren't familiar, Worf is a Klingon and sported an oversized alien forehead, eyebrows, and nasal ridge. Dorn also had to wear a small goatee and mustache to boot. When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" first started in 1987, the makeup process took about two and a half hours to complete. That's a huge chunk of an actor's working day.

Luckily, as the series went on, the show's makeup technicians (headed by Oscar winner Michael Westmore) managed to streamline the Worf makeup into a tight science, reducing Dorn's time in the makeup chair to a mere hour. Dorn has admitted that the time reduction was a relief and has repeated his relief over many years. Indeed, Worf even admitted in a 2006 interview that the makeup process was so long and difficult, he considered quitting "Next Generation" at the end of its second season.