Michael Dorn Had Two Goals As Worf On Star Trek: The Next Generation

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in 1987, it offered Trekkies a new character that flew in the face of everything they knew. In the original "Star Trek," the dastardly Klingons were frequently offered as aggressive antagonists, usually standing as the arch-nemesis of the Federation. On "Next Generation," a Klingon — Worf, played by Michael Dorn — was part of the senior staff of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. In the show's second season, Worf even became the ship's chief of security. All animosity toward the Klingons, Trekkies had to learn, was old-fashioned and even ill-advised. Peace was declared, and the Klingons were now allies.

Of course, Worf wasn't the sunniest, most peaceful character. He was often quick to suggest violent courses of action to his captain and often looked on all alien visitors with suspicion. Of course, as chief of security, that was his job. Occasionally, he would get angry. Worf was also, for lack of a better term, a huge nerd. He was raised on Earth, specifically in Russia, by human parents, and had to learn about his Klingon heritage from books and study. As such, he became a nerd for humorless honor, determined to have as little fun as possible. Even compared to other Klingons, Worf was taciturn and unflexible.

The character was so popular that he was eventually ported over to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," giving Worf four additional seasons to the seven he already lived out on "Next Generation." Michael Dorn has appeared in more episodes of "Star Trek" than any other actor.

Dorn, of course, was happy for the work and followed the role wherever it would lead. Even in the early days of "Next Generation," he knew he was there merely to play Worf to the best of his abilities. He wasn't concerned with likability or his character's personal story arcs in the least. In a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, Dorn admitted that he was just there to do a job and do it well. That was it.