How Many Of Worf's Star Trek Stunts Are Really Done By Michael Dorn

Worf (Michael Dorn), like many of TV's "tough guy" characters, spends more time getting his butt kicked than kicking butt. Through Dorn's imposing performance, fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fans understand that Worf is not only ready to step in and protect the Enterprise with only a split-second notice, but that he is also perfectly capable in a fight. Worf is often seen practicing martial arts, engaging in phaser target practice, or honing his skills with a bat'leth.

However, whenever an intruder or villain actually does appear on the Enterprise, the makers of "Next Generation" have to demonstrate how threatening they are by showing them thrashing poor Worf. Oh no, the audience thinks in those moments, this new intruder is so strong, they can just fling Worf aside like a paper doll. The conceit is dramatically satisfying, of course, but it also ensures that there will be more raw footage of Worf being roughed up than footage of Worf actually apprehending miscreants. Sometimes, it seems that he spends more time getting knocked down than standing upright.

This is good news for Worf's stunt doubles, who often get to throw themselves back onto the ground or be pushed aggressively over that attractive wooden swoop-shaped countertop on the Enterprise bridge. In many cases, Dorn did those stunts himself, happy to do some of the light tumbling and less dangerous body work required. Over the years, however, Dorn learned which stunts were more likely to injure him and which ones he was able to do safely. He talked about the balance of stunts in a 2023 interview with TrekMovie, explaining the hard lessons he learned after sustaining minor injuries.