Star Trek's Michael Dorn Thinks Kurn Changed Worf's Character For The Worse

The honorable Klingon Kurn (Tony Todd) first appeared in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Sins of the Father" (March 19, 1990). In that episode, he revealed that he was the long-lost little brother of Worf (Michael Dorn), the only Klingon in Starfleet. Kurn had been living under a fake name, as his and Worf's father had been (falsely) accused of betraying a camp of Klingons to the Romulans years before. In Klingon society, a son is just as guilty as their parent, hence the episode's title. The crime in question was actually committed by the father of a character named Duras (Patrick Massett), who had covered up the crime and was now poised to sit on the Klingon High Council.

Rather than accuse a potential Klingon ruler of malfeasance and potentially throw the entire Klingon Empire into a civil war, Worf chose to keep all this secret. He instead allowed his family to be dishonored and accepted Discommendation (a grave embarrassment indeed). The family dishonor, of course, would extend to Kurn and Kurn would have to remain in hiding, unable to clear his family name or even admit who he was.

Dorn, it seemed, didn't like that Worf refused to stand up for his family's honor or come to the defense of his brother in "Sins of the Father." The episode presented a great moral quandary for the character, as Worf revealed that he was wise politically, even at the sacrifice of vital parts of his Klingon identity. In the unofficial interview book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the producers and writers said they were proud of the episode, but Dorn revealed he had to make a lot of acting changes to account for Worf's decision.