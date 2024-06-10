Michael Dorn Had To Set Star Trek's Writers Straight On Worf For Deep Space Nine

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "The Way of the Warrior" (October 2, 1995), Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) finds his station being overrun by Klingons. The Klingons claim to be there to defend DS9 from any potential Dominion threats, but it takes the form of harassing civilians and detaining passing ships against their will. Requiring some insight into the matter, Sisko sends for the only Klingon currently serving in Starfleet: Lieutenant Commander Worf (Michael Dorn) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Worf was at a major crossroads in his life. He was, until recently, serving as the chief security officer on the Enterprise-D, but that ship crashed (during the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations"), and he wasn't sure what his career might look like moving forward. The Klingons wanted Worf to leave Starfleet and join the Klingon Empire, but Worf didn't like the Empire's new war tactics. Ultimately, Worf decided to stay in Starfleet, but no longer as a security officer. He decided instead to become a command officer, switching from his gold uniform to a red one.

Worf would join the cast of "Deep Space Nine" from then on, appearing in 98 episodes and experiencing several dramatic story arcs. Outside of voice acting, Dorn has appeared in more "Star Trek" episodes than any other actor.

It's worth noting, though, that in 1995, "Star Trek" staff writing was split between "Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager," which had debuted the previous January. A lot of the "Deep Space Nine" writers hadn't written for Worf before and Dorn, who knew the character better than anybody, had to set the record straight on a few writerly matters. Dorn talked about this in a 2023 interview with TrekMovie.