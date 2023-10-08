One Star Trek Character Inspired A Long-Running Inside Joke For The Next Generation Cast

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" premiered on September 28, 1987, it was saddled with crushing expectations. Gene Roddenberry's original series, which aired for three seasons in the late 1960s, was a syndication mainstay; though the show was a ratings loser during its initial run, it found its audience of sci-fi nerds as an afterschool homework distraction. The show became so popular, Paramount greenlit a big-budget film adaptation in 1979, which spawned a hugely profitable franchise that was still ongoing when the studio, hoping to fatten its cash cow, charged Roddenberry with concocting a spin-off series.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" was set far enough ahead of the original series that, until later in its run, there wasn't a logical reason to work in the original cast (save for a clunky cameo from DeForest Kelley in the series pilot). If "TNG" was going to work, it had to sell audiences on the new characters. And so Roddenberry and the new writers wisely assembled a colorful dramatis personae that reflected the racial and interplanetary diversity that compelled people to fall in love with the show in the first place.

Patrick Stewart was an immediate hit as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The Shakespearian-trained actor ran counter to William Shatner's horned-up Captain James T. Kirk. Picard was more of a team player than Kirk. As the series wore on, the writers found his weaknesses, but he was a steady hand early on. The ensemble gradually fell into place around him. They didn't just feel like crewmates. They were family.

Family members, as you well know, mess with one another. And Stewart, for all his classical training, was not above playing pranks on his fellow actors. Evidently, Michael Dorn, who brought the Klingon Worf to the deck of the newfangled U.S.S. Enterprise, was his preferred target.