Star Trek's Michelle Hurd Has A Black Belt And Wasn't Afraid To Use It In Picard

One of the mandates laid out by actor Patrick Stewart prior to the shooting of "Star Trek: Picard" was that the new Trek series not be a reunion special. He didn't want to return to "Star Trek" after 15 years (his last appearance as Jean-Luc Picard was in "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002) just to participate in an insufferably teary series wherein the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" tiresomely get back on the bridge of the Enterprise-D and re-do everything they had done on the celebrated 1987 series. By the time the third season of "Picard" rolled around, the series resoundingly broke that mandate.

In the show's first two seasons, however, the showrunners had to innovate. Picard was no longer a starship captain, and his closest allies were not an official Starfleet crew. Indeed, the main characters on "Picard" were all free agents, with most of them actively resentful of Starfleet. Picard had to solve several dark mysteries with a rogue Starfleet cyberneticist (Alison Pill), a private starship captain (Santiago Cabrera), a Romulan ronin (Evan Evagora), a violent bounty hunter (Jeri Ryan), an ex-spy housekeeper (Orla Brady), and a former officer and recovering drug addict (Michelle Hurd).

The last of that group was Raffaella "Raffi" Musiker, a bitter figure who still clung to shreds of idealism. She was bitter and affable by turns, struggling through her solitude, her former addiction, and the fact that her adult son hated her. She was also a woman of action, ready to fight and do violence at a moment's notice. Although everyone on "Picard" commits murder eventually.

It seems that Hurd has always performed her own fight scenes, as she revealed, in a 2022 interview with TrekMovie, that she has black belt training she loves to display.