A Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Added Nuance To A Character Who Could Have Been One-Dimensional

There's a long history of "Star Trek" actors contributing to their characters in some way, and that holds especially true for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." While franchise creator Gene Roddenberry was very hands-on for the original series and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," his passing in 1991 meant that future "Star Trek" shows had a bit more wiggle room. In particular, the alien races were able to be fleshed out more, with new storylines and depth given to the Ferengi, Klingons, and even the villainous Cardassians (who were originally inspired by Nazi Germany). One Cardassian even ended up becoming a fan favorite, and it was all thanks to the man who portrayed him.

In a 2020 interview with TrekMovie.com, actor Andrew Robinson, who portrayed Cardassian tailor/spy Elim Garak on "Deep Space Nine," revealed the lengths he went to in order to give Garak more depth, and it sounds like he was responsible for a fair amount of what fans came to love about the character. It's not a huge shock since Robinson eventually went on to write an excellent epistolary "Star Trek" book about Garak called "A Stitch in Time," containing Garak's diary entries and letters to his closest friend, Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig). And while Robinson wasn't the only "Star Trek" actor who took a character and really made them their own, he might have done it the most intensely.