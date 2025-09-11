Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Most Famous Twist Has One Big Problem

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Duet" (June 14, 1993), a Cardassian named Marritza (Harris Yulin) has stopped by the station to get treatment for a rare ailment. The ailment, however, has only ever been contracted by the denizens of a very particular Cardassian death camp during their military occupation of Bajor. This is evidence that Marritza may be a war criminal who tortured and murdered thousands. When Major Kira (Nana Visitor), once a fighter for the Bajoran resistance, finds that a Cardassian war criminal is on the station, she immediately demands he be arrested. The bulk of "Duet" consists of scenes in DS9's brig, with Kira confronting Marritza about his crimes.

Marritza at first claims that he was a file clerk at the mining camp, and that he didn't witness any war atrocities. Kira doesn't believe him, having witnessed the horrors firsthand. Marritza is also arrogant about his time there, downplaying the severity of the military occupation. But there is a twist. After some investigation, Kira finds that the man in the brig is not the file clerk Marritza, but the leader of the death camp, an evil general named Gul Darhe'el.

Once the truth is revealed, Gul Darhe'el's attitude changes. He doesn't downplay his crimes, but he does begin saying that — from his darkly fascist point of view — committing genocide was a perfectly logical course of action. For Darhe'el, there was nothing wrong with the occupation, and he's not shy about saying so right to Kira's face. Kira, and the audience, have to face Darhe'el's dark-mirror logic. His crimes were too great to achieve justice. Even if he's tortured and killed, the damage is done.

But there's a second twist in "Duet" that moves the audience away from that darkness, and puts it back in the realm of cultural justice. It's a satisfying ending from a writerly perspective, but it does kind of let the audience off the hook in terms of morality.