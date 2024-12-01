One Of Star Trek's Best Guest Stars Tried To Force A Major Rewrite

Harris Yulin is one of the most prolific character actors currently working in film and TV. If you've been watching any television since the 1970s, odds are you've probably seen his face in something. Yet, one of his most memorable roles is also his least recognizable, since his face was buried in make-up. That would be a reference to the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Duet," where he played a Cardassian named Aamin Maritza.

"Deep Space Nine" is set on Bajor, a world previously occupied by the Cardassian military. The series' primary Bajoran viewpoint comes from Major Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor; read our interview about her "Star Trek" experience here), a former resistance fighter still scarred by her people's years of subjugation. That backstory weighs heavily on "Duet" (written by Peter Allan Fields).

Like most "Star Trek" shows, "Deep Space Nine" had a rocky first season. The two episodes in that batch that everyone recommends, though, are the pilot "Emissary" and "Duet." (/Film ranked "Duet" one of the best "Deep Space Nine" episodes and we are not alone.)

In "Duet," Marritza (Yulin) arrives on Deep Space Nine and Kira discovers evidence he was a clerk at Gallitep, one of the Cardassians' many concentration camps for Bajoran prisoners. She demands he be tried for his role in the occupation. When the heroes dig deeper, it looks even worse; based on photographic evidence, this Cardassian is no mere clerk, but the camp's commander Darhe'el.

The prisoner confesses, acting unrepentant and proud of his bloody work. Then inconsistencies pile up — chief among them, Darhe'el turns out to have died in his sleep six years ago. The Cardassian they're holding is Marritza the file clerk. His guilt over not doing anything to stop the torture at Gallitep has cause him to deteriorate mentally; he believes the only way he — and Cardassia — can achieve atonement is for him to play the part of Darhe'el and give Bajor the trial and execution that's otherwise out of their reach. Kira forgives him and refuses to help his plan: "Enough good people have already died. I won't help kill another." While being escorted out, though, Marritza is stabbed by a vengeful Bajoran, leaving Kira to cradle him as he dies.

According to both "DS9" producer Ira Steven Behr and "Duet" director James L. Conway, Yulin was so against this ending that he lobbied for rewrites despite being a mere guest star.