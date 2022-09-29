Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Nana Visitor Says Kira Nerys Is Neither Good Nor Bad — She's Both [Exclusive]

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Hear All, Trust Nothing," is set aboard Deep Space Nine. It's been 23 years since "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" went off the air, but it's only been about eight years in the Trek timeline, so not too much has changed aboard the station. The Promenade is still open for business, the clever ultra-capitalist Quark (Armin Shimerman) is still running his bar in a semi-criminal fashion, and the Bajoran Col. Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor) is still the commander of the station, a position she took up in "What You Leave Behind," the show's final episode. She's even sporting the same uniform and hairdo as when he last saw her.

Col. Kira is one of the more fascinating characters on a show full of them. In DS9's mythology, Kira spent many years as a resistance fighter while her planet was being militarily occupied — and her people relentlessly murdered — by the Nazi-like Cardassians. Indeed, Deep Space Nine is a Cardassian construct. When the occupation ended, Kira took a position on the station, aiming to rebuild it and aid in her planet's reconstruction. Over the course of the series, audiences learned that Kira committed many acts of brutal violence during the war, all of which she feels were perfectly justified. What is the difference, one might ask, between a resistance fighter and an outright terrorist? Through Kira, "Deep Space Nine" delved into many sticky ethical quandaries such as this.

In an interview with /Film's own Danielle Ryan, Visitor talked about returning to the role after so many years, and how Kira's character is both positive and negative, depending on one's perspective.