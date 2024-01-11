How The Zone Of Interest Crafted One Of The Most Disturbing Sound Mixes Ever Heard In A Movie

As a filmmaker and storyteller, Jonathan Glazer has made a career tossing audiences into minefields of morality without a life raft, challenging those at home to sit in ultimate discomfort and better understand characters who, on paper, would typically be avoided. "Sexy Beast" turned Ben Kingsley into one of cinema's greatest villains, "Birth" sees Nicole Kidman questioning all of her morals after a 10-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of her dead husband, and people are still trying to fully wrap their heads around the alien skinwalker tale of "Under the Skin." But it's his latest film, "The Zone of Interest," that many are finding to be his most difficult to process yet.

Adapted from Martin Amis' novel of the same name, "The Zone of Interest" (read our 10/10 review here) centers on Auschwitz Commandant Rudolf Höss, who lives an idyllic life with his wife Hedwig and their five children in a beautiful home with servants doing all they can to make their lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. The home is located right next to the concentration camp, meaning that their beautiful life is constantly underscored by the sounds of gunshots, the humming of the incinerator furnace, the chugging of trains bringing in new victims, shouting, screaming, and perhaps worst of all — nothingness.

It's a harrowing answer to a question often posited: "How did we let this happen?" The answer is simple: apathy, bigotry, and compliance. Despite the knowing horrors taking place just beyond the property line, Glazer never shows the inside of the camp. But he doesn't need to, because the sound design of the film guarantees that those watching the film will never forget the atrocities occurring congruent to the events at the house.