Steven Spielberg Wanted These Two Actors To Play Quint In Jaws Before Robert Shaw

You can't have "Jaws" without Quint, a modern Captain Ahab if he'd been hunting a great white shark rather than a white whale. It's difficult to picture anyone but Robert Shaw (in one of his last roles before his premature death in 1978) in the part, but the actor actually wasn't who director Steven Spielberg first had in mind.

In "Spielberg: The First Ten Years" by Laurent Bouzereau, Spielberg claimed his first choice for Quint was Lee Marvin. He wanted a big star and Marvin was famous for playing sinister tough guys. See: "The Big Heat," "Point Blank," "The Dirty Dozen," and "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (directed by the man who taught Spielberg how to frame a horizon.) Marvin, though, said no. Spielberg recounted: "What I heard was that [Marvin] wanted to go fishing for real! He took his fishing very seriously and didn't want to do it from a 'movie' boat."

Spielberg's next choice was Sterling Hayden, an Old Hollywood star who was back in the public eye after his part as Captain McCluskey in "The Godfather." Spielberg was a fan of Hayden's work with Stanley Kubrick; nowadays, Hayden is most remembered for playing General Jack D. Ripper in "Doctor Strangelove." Ripper is an insane man, but one with strong convictions (much like Quint). Hayden had also previously played an Ahab-esque harpooner in 1958 Western "Terror in a Texas Town." For a reason Spielberg couldn't recall, though, Hayden was also unavailable.

That's when producers Richard Zanuck and David Brown suggested Shaw, with whom they'd previously worked on "The Sting." Shaw played the gangster Doyle Lonnegan, opposite Robert Redford and Paul Newman as a pair of plucky card sharks.

Spielberg, impressed by Shaw's performances in "A Man For All Seasons" (as King Henry VIII) and James Bond film "From Russia With Love" (as the movie's heavy), was convinced. "I wish I had thought of him!"