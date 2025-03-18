Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Ending Explained: Greatness Demands Sacrifice

Though the "Star Trek" franchise occasionally veers into the existential here and there, no series has been as complex or as willing to stare into the void as "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The series has been thought of as the weird step-child of the franchise since its airing, as there's not much in the way of exploring the stars in "Deep Space Nine," instead forcing its characters to go through a variety of challenges all while living aboard the space station Deep Space Nine. Many of its characters aren't members of Starfleet or even the Federation, as Deep Space Nine sat near a newly opened wormhole and was next to the recently-freed planet Bajor after many years of Cardassian occupation. Over seven seasons, "Deep Space Nine" followed Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), Commander and then Captain of Deep Space Nine, who was not only the military leader of a vital outpost, but also the Emissary of the Prophets of Bajor, the chosen one of an entire planet of people ... at least according to the aliens living in the wormhole/Celestial Temple, worshipped by the Bajorans as gods.

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" used its science fiction storytelling to examine one thing other "Star Trek" shows often avoided like the plague: war. The Dominion War lasted through the show's back half, only coming to an end in the final two-hour finale, "What You Leave Behind." The finale also wrapped up several other loose ends, including curing the virus that the underhanded Section 31 unleashed on the Changelings, returning Sisko to the Prophets, and saying goodbye to all of the beloved weirdos that made tuning into "Deep Space Nine" so much fun.