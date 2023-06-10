Star Trek's Cirroc Lofton Has His Own Ideas On What Jake Sisko's Been Doing Since DS9

Jake Sisko (Cirroc Lofton) was perhaps one of the more underutilized characters on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Jake was the teenage son of Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) and was brought on board Deep Space Nine while the station was still being rebuilt after a hasty retreat from its former owners, the Cardassians. Jake and Ben had multiple intriguing DS9 episodes together, including an excellent story where they attempted to fly an ancient, solar-powered starship together. Jake was also best friends with Nog (Aron Eisenberg), a local Ferengi troublemaker.

Jake, however, only got a few episodes of his own, albeit a few good ones. In "The Visitor" (October 9, 1995), Jake saw Ben get sucked into a wormhole-related subspace pocket dimension. Everyone assumed Ben was dead, but every few months, and then every few years, he would appear from subspace for a few moments, having not aged. The episode saw Jake age into an old man (played by Tony Todd) as he tried to rescue his father from his weird time trap. "The Visitor" is quite good.

But otherwise, Jake — from a production standpoint — served more or less as an antidote to Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton), the teenage boy character from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Jake, unlike Wesley, had no Starfleet ambitions and possessed no desperate need to impress the adults in his life. He wasn't a narc or a goody-goody. Indeed, he forged his own path as a journalist and as a novelist and was free to make mistakes. Jake was rarely more than a supporting player, but his presence was welcome.

It's been 30 years since the debut of "Deep Space Nine," and Lofton, talking to Screen Rant, had a few ideas as to what the 44-year-old Jake might be up to now.