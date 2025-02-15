Every Character Tim Russ Played On Star Trek, Ranked

Actor Tim Russ was an army brat who, at an early age, became interested in acting and theater. He attended St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, getting a degree in theater arts, and he continued his acting studies in grad school at Illinois State University. His first professional acting gig was a supporting role in an episode of the reboot of "The Twilight Zone" in 1985, and his first movie was a small part in the 1986 Ralph Macchio vehicle "Crossroads." Audiences of a certain age likely recall Russ' cameo in Mel Brooks' 1987 spoof "Spaceballs." He was the Spaceball officer who, while (literally) combing the desert with an outsize afro pick, announced that "We ain't found s***!" That same year, Russ appeared in the wonderfully absurd "Death Wish 4: The Crackdown," a film that boasts one of the best death-by-bazooka scenes in cinema history.

Russ remained prolific, however, picking up dozens of guest spots in numerous hit shows over the next five years. He was in "Amazing Stories," "Hill Street Blues," and "Jake and the Fatman." He was in "Cop Rock," "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," and "Alien Nation." He got around. On the big screen, he appeared in Clint Eastwood's "Bird," the horror film "Pulse," and the sci-fi flick "Eve of Destruction."

Russ' highest-profile role came in 1995 when he was cast as the Vulcan security officer Tuvok on "Star Trek: Voyager." Tuvok holds the distinction of being the first full-blood Vulcan to have a regular role on a "Star Trek" show. Spock, recall, was half-human. Tuvok had no inner conflicts. He was strong and resolute from the outset. Russ played Tuvok on all seven seasons of "Voyager," appearing in all 172 episodes.

"Voyager," however, was not Russ' first brush with Trek. Indeed, he started on "Star Trek" two years earlier with a small role on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Below are all six roles Russ played throughout the "Star Trek" franchise, handily ranked.