Why LeVar Burton Was Glad Geordi Lost The VISOR In Star Trek: First Contact

Throughout "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) wore a VISOR on duty. It was explained early in the series that Geordi was born blind thanks to a birth defect, so he requires a specialized appliance to see. Hence, Geordi was given a series of small electronic implants in his temples, which reached into the visual cortex of his brain. The VISOR would then hook onto the implants and feed visual information directly into his brain, effectively bypassing his missing optic nerves.

The fact that "The Next Generation" had a disabled main character was a boon for representation, and the show's writers never made his disability the central part of a storyline. Geordi's blindness was wholly incidental, so his VISOR became a mere detail in his costume. It was much more notable that Geordi was an awkward man who had trouble finding dates.

Burton, however, hated wearing the VISOR. Not only did it cut off a good portion of the actor's vision, but it was also clamped onto his head every morning in an incredibly painful fashion. Sadly, the VISOR was not glued into place, it was a chunk of metal that was pinched around the actor's temples. Burton was also a little frustrated that, as an actor, a portion of his instrument — his eyes — were covered up. Without his eyes to emote, he felt that his performance was limited.

In truth, Burton didn't fully realize just how limiting the VISOR was until 1996 when he made the movie "Star Trek: First Contact." In that film, Geordi was given mechanical eye implants, which meant that Burton was able to dispense with his VISOR and only had to wear colored contact lenses. (Closeup shots of Geordi's eyeballs were achieved from rudimentary kitchen gadgets.) In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Burton admitted that he'd finally gotten his instrument back.