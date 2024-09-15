Star Trek's LeVar Burton Had A Difficult Time With Geordi La Forge's Visor

One of the more hopeful aspects of the notoriously optimistic "Star Trek" is that in the future, all disabilities will be readily and easily accommodated. While one might argue that the miracle technologies at hand in "Star Trek" might be able to undo any and all disabilities, employing them would raise sticky moral issues for the audience. How many disabilities would the writers of "Star Trek" be "correcting" before the show starts to reek of eugenics?

Instead, anyone with a disability is merely given an appliance or prosthesis that allows them to work in Starfleet without anyone making an issue of it. Case in point: Geordi La Forge, the engineer played by LeVar Burton on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," was born blind, lacking irises or pupils. In order to see, Geordi wears an over-the-eyes appliance called a VISOR that hooks onto small implanted neural sensors located at his temples. The VISOR takes in visual information and feeds it directly into Geordi's brain, bypassing his eyeballs completely. His vision is mostly thermal, giving Geordi a different kind of visual information than most people.

In a few early episodes of "Next Generation," characters discuss the way Geordi's VISOR works, but before too long, everyone stopped mentioning it. It was just a part of the show. Indeed, on the rare instances when a visiting dignitary asked Geordi about his VISOR, he would get annoyed, just as someone might when asked personal questions about their wheelchair.

On the set of "Next Generation," however, the VISOR had the opposite effect as its fictional description. The actual VISOR appliance Burton had to wear actually blocked off a great deal of his vision, making some of his scenes hard to nail. Also, Burton had to learn to act without his eyes, likely a challenge for any actor. Back in 2007, in an interview with BBC Two, Burton talked about wearing his VISOR on set, and he described it as "a living Hell."