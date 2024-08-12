Star Trek: First Contact Created Geordi's Eyeballs With A Quick Trip To Home Depot

Throughout "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the character of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) wore a visor across his eyes. Geordi was blind and the visor allowed him to see. To briefly explain its operation, the visor was attached to Geordi's face at his temples, where he had small mechanical implants that reached directly into the visual cortex of his brain. The visor would pick up a wide range of optical information, mostly based on thermal patterns, and fed it directly into Geordi's brain, bypassing his eyes. It allowed Geordi to see.

Burton had to wear the visor on set every workday for seven years, and continued to wear it in the 1994 film "Star Trek Generations." Many appreciated that "Star Trek" featured a visually impaired character, but moreso that Geordi's blindness was never an issue or a plot point. His disability was incidental, and that was great.

But when the time came to make "Star Trek: First Contact," it was time for Geordi to get his first contacts.

Burton, you see, was tired of wearing his visor on set. In contrast to its fictional function, the actual costume piece blocked a great deal of Burton's vision. For "First Contact," the filmmakers had mercy on Burton and wrote that Geordi got upgraded, eyeball-shaped appliances installed. The costume visor was replaced with contact lenses.

Geordi's new mechanical eyes were equipped with a "zoom" function that operated like a camera lens. A closeup of his eye showed that his pupils mechanically opened and closed. It was a pretty neat upgrade.

To achieve the "eyeball zoom" effect, visual effect supervisor David Takemura required pretty simple parts. According to a 2016 oral history in The Hollywood Reporter, he merely picked up a shower appliance at his local Home Depot.