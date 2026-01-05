6 René Auberjonois Movies & TV Shows Star Trek Fans Need To Watch

The great René Marie Murat Auberjonois — a descendant of Napoleon – passed away in December of 2019, and the world lost one of the world's greatest and most prolific character actors. For Trekkies, Auberjonois was best known for playing Odo, the Changeling security officer on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Odo, in the mythology of the show, was actually made of liquid, and could solidify himself into a humanoid shape in order to work with other humanoids, but he was never quite an expert at emulating human facial features, making his face look smooth and without detail. This character detail forced Auberjonois to wear a full-face mask throughout the series that made emoting difficult. It's a credit to Auberjonois' talents that he was able to define the character so well. Odo was a deeply principled character who believed in justice almost as a holy writ. He was gruff and impatient, but would eventually reveal a tender loving side, confessing his affection for Major Kira (Nana Visitor).

But Auberjonois' career was far, far more extensive than "Deep Space Nine," beginning on stage in the early 1960s, and proliferating in movies and on TV quickly thereafter. Auberjonois' first film credit was for the 1964 Warren Beatty film "Lilith," and his first TV credit was for playing the title character in a TV staging of the play "Ofoeti." He also had an extensive voice acting career, appearing on "The Snorks," "The Flintstones Comedy Hour," "Superman." Some of his better-known voice credits will be listed below.

Auberjonois racked up hundreds of credits in his decades-long career. The below roles are only a few of his more notable credits.