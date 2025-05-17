The Bizarre Ed Harris Western That Ruined Its Director's Promising Career

Future director Alex Cox moved from his native England to Los Angeles in 1977 because he found the British film scene to be lacking. While attending UCLA, he made his first short, "Edge City," a bitter, talky, semi-surrealist film about struggling artists wandering the uglier parts of the city, having conversations about the nature of artistic success. ("Edge City" is on YouTube.) That short led to a plum deal with Mike Nesmith (of the band The Monkees), who secured over a million dollars for Cox's first feature, 1984's "Repo Man," a seminal film of the punk rock scene and a legit cult phenomenon. "Repo Man" wasn't initially a hit, but its soundtrack (full of L.A. hardcore) sold so well that it was re-released, becoming a financial success.

Cox came to love punk rock, already somewhat embodying its spirit in his outsider view of filmmaking. In 1986, the filmmaker made "Sid and Nancy," a raucous biopic about the Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman) and his violent relationship with Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb). That film was critically lauded at the time, and is still beloved to this day. Both "Repo" and "Nancy" are considered vital works in the punk cinema canon.

In 1987, however, Cox's growing relationship with Hollywood came to a crashing halt. He made the critically panned and unsuccessful "Straight to Hell," a modern remake of the spaghetti Western "Django Kill ... If You Live, Shoot!" The film has a cult following today, largely because the cast included musicians like Courtney Love, Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello, and Grace Jones. (Director Jim Jarmusch also appears.) But at the time, no one liked it. That same year, Cox directed "Walker," a biographical Western about William Walker (Ed Harris), a crazed revolutionary who once inserted himself into the presidency of Nicaragua. It had a budget of $6 million, Cox's largest to date.

But it was deemed too political and too violent for Universal, and the studio decided not to promote the movie. When it made only $300,000 at the box office, Cox was officially disillusioned.