This Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor Was Related To Napoleon Bonaparte

I promise this will be interesting. Follow me for a moment.

According to the website Geneastar, it goes like this. Napoleon Bonaparte (1769 – 1821) had a younger sister named Caroline Bonaparte. The Bonaparte family was quite large, actually, so Napoleon had one older brother and six younger siblings. Caroline was the second-to-youngest of that generation. Five other Bonaparte siblings were born, but none of them survived childbirth. It was a rough time in the late 18th century.

But to Caroline. Napoleon was said to be fond of Caroline, as he felt she resembled him the most closely. In 1800, when Caroline was only 18, she married one of Napoleon's marshals, Joachim Murat, also known as King Ferdinand IV of Naples. Caroline and Murat were married for 15 years when he died at Waterloo. They had four children together, including one Lucien Charles Murat, who was born in 1803, and who would become the Prince of Pontecorvo in 1813. He married a woman named Caroline Fraser in 1831, and it's now a little confusing because Lucien's mom and his wife had the same first name.

Anyway, Lucien and Fraser had a son in 1851, and they named him Louis Napoléon Murat. Louis would become a military general who fought in the Franco-Prussian war, and actually represented France at the 1900 Olympic Games in the equestrian competitions. In 1873, he married a woman with the awesome name of Eudoxia Mikhailovna Somova, and they had three kids together, including (deep breath) Michel Anne Charles Joachim Napoléon Murat, born in 1887. Fast-forward to 1913, and Michel married Helena MacDonald Stallo, the heiress to the Standard Oil fortune.

Still with me?

Okay, so Michel and Helena only had one daughter, Laure Louise Napoléone Eugénie Caroline Murat, who was born in 1913. Fast-forward to 1939, and Laure married a Pulitzer-nominated Swiss-American journalist named Fernand Auberjonois. In 1940, Fernand and Laure had a son. They named him René.

Trekkies know René Auberjonois as Odo on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."