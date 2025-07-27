Why William Shatner's Boston Legal Was Canceled

"Boston Legal" wasn't canceled on a whim without any sort of final resolution. Ultimately, David E. Kelley's legal drama was given a 13-episode fifth season to finish the story and bring closure to its cast, crew, and fans, which is more than some shows have been allowed. That said, Kelley has claimed ABC wasn't fully supportive of "Boston Legal" from the get-go, which might explain the network's reluctance to green light more seasons. As he told The Hollywood Reporter after the show's cancellation in 2008:

"Our demographics aren't so great, but our numbers have been pretty solid. It commanded a pretty decent ad rate. But this isn't a show that I think ABC was ever truly excited about. They don't own it, and I'm sure they prefer to invest in their own product and get a piece of the package."

Not only that, but Kelley also felt "Boston Legal" might have been too niche for some viewers' sensibilities. Unlike "Law and Order" and some of the more procedural legal dramas out there, it's difficult to dive into random episodes and come to grips with what's going on quickly, which might have prevented the series from expanding its audience. As Kelley put it:

"It was an acquired taste from the start. If you tuned in [for] a single episode and looked at it in a vacuum, you'd wonder what planet they were coming from and probably move on."

There's an argument to be made that "Boston Legal" deserved a longer tenure on the screen, but five seasons is also a solid run for any TV show. The good news, though, is that Kelley is still making great legal-themed series like "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "Presumed Innocent," even if some fans would prefer to see him revive "Boston Legal."