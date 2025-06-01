The Parks And Recreation Cast Created A Fake TV Show That Sounds Perfect

"Parks and Recreation" was originally envisioned as a spin-off of "The Office," but Greg Daniels and Michael Schur's political sitcom ultimately became its own beautiful thing, and the rest is history. Thanks to the series' ability to charm viewers, real people celebrate holidays like Galentine's Day and Treat Yo Self Day, proving that its cultural impact is real. Not only that, but the success of "Parks and Recreation" prepared Chris Pratt for "Guardians of the Galaxy," and the other cast members have enjoyed further success in their own right. That said, fans of the show would love to see them reunite — but don't expect to see them in a show called "Philly Justice."

If you've heard of "Philly Justice" and assumed it's a planned spin-off of "Parks and Recreation," it's because an in-joke by the cast of Daniels and Schur's sitcom has taken on a life of its own. However, "Philly Justice" is a fake show that they came up with and pretended to star in, as Amy Poehler explained on "Good Hang" podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). In her own words:

"We pretended we were on a fake TV show in the '90s called 'Philly Justice' — or the early 2000s — and we all crossed our arms. Then that became a text chain as the actors."

What's more, the "Parks and Recreation" cast even has a story idea in mind for their fake series, and it would star some familiar faces — if it ever becomes a thing. So, what would this make-believe legal drama entail?