How Parks And Recreation Almost Became A Spin-Off Of The Office

Let me make something clear: I love "The Office." It's a comfort show I return to again and again, but come on — we can all admit that, after Steve Carell left "The Office" in its seventh season, the show experienced a major downturn in quality. It eventually righted the ship just in time for its (actually very good) series finale in 2013, which featured an appearance by Carell and Dwight's wedding to his longtime love Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey). But "Parks and Recreation?" Once it got past its season 1 hurdle, the show basically just kept improving.

When Adam Scott and Rob Lowe joined the cast of "Parks and Rec" at the end of its second season as Ben Wyatt and Chris Traeger, the show found its footing for good (and sorry to Paul Schneider's Mark Brendanawicz, but that guy did nothing for the show and it's a good thing he departed during that same season). Something that set "Parks and Rec" apart from "The Office" is that the show's sunny, optimistic, and kind outlook felt very different from the often acidic, acerbic tone taken by "The Office," especially in those (honestly sort of dreadful) later seasons.

"Parks and Rec" embraced love, friendship, and joy in one's life and work. When couples got together, like April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer (Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt) or Leslie and Ben, they usually got to stay together and live happily ever after; remember when the final season of "The Office" seriously tried to sell a plotline where the show's main couple Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly-Halpert (Jenna Fischer) might split up? (At least they abandoned the plan to have Jim cheat on her.) "Parks and Recreation" isn't perfect, and these days, it feels like a relic of a time gone by (specifically in its sunny outlook on national politics), but the friendships and relationships between the characters have a genuine and true sweetness to them, which just isn't always true of "The Office." Thankfully, "Parks and Rec" took a different approach ... and what we ended up with were two really good mockumentaries.

"Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" are streaming on Peacock now.