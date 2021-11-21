John Krasinski Refused To Shoot The Office Scene Where Jim Cheats On Pam

If you're just now tuning in to John Krasinski's career, then you may know him best for his starring role in Amazon's "Jack Ryan" series, or for his film work as the director, star, and co-writer of "A Quiet Place." However, many TV viewers and Peacock binge-watchers will forever associate him with the role of Jim Halpert from "The Office." Krasinski co-starred in 201 episodes of the show, which still enjoys great popularity and was, in fact, the most-streamed show of 2020.

Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer), the receptionist and later administrator of the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, had a relationship that started out as a flirtatious friendship before blossoming into a full-on office romance and eventually marriage. They lived happily ever after on the show, but when the character Cathy (Lindsey Broad) joined "The Office" in season 8, Krasinksi had to take a stand to keep Jim from cheating on Pam.

At the time, Pam was back in Scranton, and the writers' room devised a scenario whereby Jim and Cathy would have kissed on a business trip to Florida. Krasinski, however, was having none of it.