Parks And Recreation Was Saved From Cancelation By A Wishy-Washy Studio Exec

There are few shows, particularly network comedies, of the last 20 years that can claim to have the lasting impact of "Parks and Recreation." Created by Gred Daniels and Mike Schur in the aftermath of the success of "The Office," the show takes place at a fictionalized version of the parks department in Pawnee, Indiana. It's easy to think of the series as a resounding success now, given its lasting popularity. However, as Rashida Jones has revealed, were it not for the whims of a studio executive, the show would have been canceled prematurely.

Jones, who played Anne on the series, recently appeared on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. During the conversation, they touched on the enduring popularity of "Parks and Recreation," which ended its run on NBC in 2015. However, Jones explained that at no point in the show's run was it safe from potential cancellation. As she told it, the show was technically canceled at one point, only for the president of the network to change his mind mid-flight:

"Every single season, we were like, this is it. They're not gonna want us back. At one point we were canceled and then the president of NBC got off the plane and changed his mind. It was like, 'Eh, don't cancel it yet, I guess.' It was not really a thing at all."

It probably didn't help that "Parks and Rec" had a rough first season, but the series improved dramatically and quickly. Be that as it may, Jones further explained that the cast and crew never had much job security (though that did allow for more creative freedom in some ways):