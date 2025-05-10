Before Star Trek, Leonard Nimoy And William Shatner Appeared In This Classic Series

In the "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." episode "The Project Strigas Affair" (November 24, 1964), it's explained that Laslo Kurasov (Werner Klemperer from "Hogan's Heroes"), a Khrushchev-like diplomat from an unnamed Balkan state, is aiming to disrupt arms talks between the United States and nations behind the Iron Curtain. Agents Napoleon Solo (Robert Wagner) and Illya (David McCallum) are tasked with removing Laslo from his position without assassinating him (which would make him into a martyr). They instead concoct a very, very elaborate plan to embarrass Laslo and discredit him in the public eye.

Advertisement

The plan begins with an agent from U.N.C.L.E. playacting his own death-by-stabbing in front of Laslo, yelling the cryptic (and made-up) phrase "Strigas YL893." This startles Laslo and causes him to assign his aide, a man named Vladeck (Leonard Nimoy), to investigate what that codeword might mean. U.N.C.L.E. secretly feeds Vladeck some fake information, explaining that "Strigas" is actually the code name for an American chemical engineer named Michael Donfield (William Shatner), who is not yet savvy to the U.N.C.L.E. scheme. Only then do Illya and Napoleon recruit Donfield into helping them.

The plot also involves Illya disguising himself and infiltrating Laslo's inner circles. Plus, there's a scene wherein Donfield pretends to get drunk at a fancy cocktail party, leading Laslo to believe he's reckless enough to sell (fake) state secrets. Then there's an attempted sale to Russian agents ... look, the plot of the episode is way too complicated, and synopsizing the whole thing would take far too long. There's a blackmail plot, and a few new characters who serve as intermediaries. The point is that "Strigas" is fake, and U.N.C.L.E. wants to see if they can oust a buyer, as well as plant incriminating evidence on Laslo, hence finally discrediting him as they originally wanted.

Advertisement

The most striking thing about "The Project Strigas Affair" is that it features a few scenes with both William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, two years before they would become co-stars on "Star Trek."