Why William Shatner's Star Trek Co-Stars Allegedly Couldn't Stand Him

It's no secret that William Shatner's co-stars from the original "Star Trek" weren't very fond of him. Because he was at the top of the call-sheet, Shatner often considered himself the star of the show ... and he behaved accordingly. There were instances of him reassigning other characters' lines to himself, and he would often butt heads with "Star Trek" directors when he wasn't in the center of the frame.

When Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock proved to be a hit among viewers, leading to a notable TV Guide photo spread, a rivalry began among the two leads. Each one assumed they were the singular star of "Star Trek," and each one tried to hog as much of the spotlight as they could. The pair's rivalry led to outrage from show creator Gene Roddenberry, who infamously penned an angry letter demanding that the two prima donnas rein in their cattiness. "You've pretty well divided up the market on selfishness and egocentricity," Roddenberry wrote.

The biggest victims of Shatner's ego were, of course, his other co-stars. With Shatner constantly wanting to be the central star, he tried to pull focus from George Takei, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, and Walter Koenig. Takei has been particularly vocal about Shatner's bratty behavior on set, and the two have been at odds for decades. In 2016, Takei told a story to Yahoo! News about the above-mentioned photo spread and how Shatner asserted a stipulation in his contract that he had final clearance on any publicity photographers. The ensuing kerfuffle between lawyers and executives, Takei recalled, cost them at least half a day of shooting.

And that was hardly the end of it.