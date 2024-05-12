The One Thing Star Trek's George Takei Really Wanted For Sulu But Never Got

In the original "Star Trek," only three actors were credited at the start of the show: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley. For many watching the series — and for the actors especially — those three were the leads, while the rest of the recurring ensemble were mere supporting players. Shatner, Nimoy, and Kelley certainly had the most screen time on "Star Trek," yet they often advocated for more. Eventually, Shatner and Nimoy became such whiny spotlight hogs that show creator Gene Roddenberry had to write an angry letter, demanding the actors stop whining and get back to work.

Trekkies, however, knew better than Shatner and Nimoy. "Star Trek" was always an ensemble piece about a core cast of multiple characters. In addition to the three "leads," the show also regularly featured chief engineer Scott/Scotty (James Doohan), communications officer Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Ensign Chekov (Walter Koenig), Yeoman Rand (Grace Lee Whitney), and Nurse Chapel (Majel Barrett). Meanwhile, always sitting at the helm and flying the ship was Lieutenant Sulu (George Takei).

Takei, along with most "Star Trek" viewers, saw the above group as a whole and vitally important senior staff on board the U.S.S. Enterprise. Captain Kirk might have been commanding the ship, but everyone else was just as capable and professional. Indeed, the whole point of "Star Trek" was to depict a future wherein a diverse cross-section of humanity could gather together, work without bickering, and devote themselves collectively to a mission of peaceful exploration.

Back in 2010, Takei was interviewed by StarTrek.com, and the actor admitted that during his tenure playing Sulu, he never got to talk about his family. It wouldn't be until 1994's "Star Trek: Generation" (which Takei wasn't in) that Sulu's family was mentioned.