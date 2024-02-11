A Deleted Scene In Star Trek Beyond Would Have Revealed A Devastating Sulu Detail

In 2005, actor George Takei, speaking to Frontiers magazine, described his coming out process, noting that revealing his sexuality had to be, at that late date, a political act. Speaking anecdotally, many Trekkies had known for years that Takei was gay, even though he had never had a public coming out moment. After announcing himself, Takei became an outspoken queer rights activist, speaking at public events and spreading queer news online. Sometimes his activism was even fun and cheeky; for a while, one could go to Takei's website and order rainbow t-shirts that read "THAT'S SO TAKEI."

Takei didn't appear in Justin Lin's 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond," as actor John Cho had taken over his 1966 role of Hikaru Sulu with the release of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" in 2009. Wanting to pay homage to Takei, however, the makers of "Star Trek Beyond" revealed that Sulu was raising a young daughter with his husband, Ben (Doug Jung). Sulu's sexuality hadn't been mentioned in the Klevin-verse, so giving him a husband did not alter continuity. Takei reportedly didn't like that Sulu was made gay, saying that Gene Roddenberry created Sulu as a heterosexual character and that Takei played the role as a heterosexual character. Sulu's sexuality in "Beyond" is hardly an issue, however, as he is only seen with Ben in a very brief, dialogue-free scene. If you were in the bathroom, you'd miss it.

Ben, however, originally played a larger (albeit offscreen) role in "Beyond" in an earlier cut of the film. Speaking to TrekMovie in 2016, Cho revealed that Sulu had a few lines of dialogue explaining how Ben came to be living on Starfleet's massive Yorktown station ... and that it wasn't the rosiest story. It seems there was some marital dissonance between Sulu and Ben.