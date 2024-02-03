Zoe Saldaña Has Steven Spielberg To Thank For Her Star Trek Start

As a Trekkie, I need to get this off my chest right away: the Vulcan salute in the picture above is incorrect. Zoe Saldaña's thumb should be extended.

The above picture is from Steven Spielberg's 2004 film "The Terminal," a film inspired by the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri. The story goes that Nasseri, an Iranian citizen, was traveling from London to Brussels via Paris, but was waylaid in Paris when he lost his refugee passport. Unable to leave Terminal 1 of the Charles de Gaulle Airport, Nasseri simply stayed there. He lived in the airport from 1988 until a medical emergency in 2006.

In Spielberg's film, the Nasseri stand-in was a character named Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks) a citizen of a fictional Eastern European country called Krakozhia. While Viktor was traveling, there was a violent coup in his home country and its very existence was thrown into question. He was left without a valid passport and decided to wait it out by living in the airport. Spielberg constructed an entire airport terminal set to shoot in, and Viktor's ability to make a home and land a job inside the dull glass box of an airport involved a lot of creativity and visual innovation.

Viktor is a kind soul who likes to help people (although it's often in exchange for goods and services) and he aids a food truck driver named Enrique (Diego Luna) in romancing the comely immigration officer Dolores (Saldaña). Viktor learns that Dolores is a Trekkie who loves to attend "Star Trek" cons dressed as Yeoman Rand. Enrique can now break the ice.

In a 2009 interview with TrekMovie, Saldaña revealed that Dolores' "Star Trek" fandom led quite directly to her being cast as Uhura in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" film five years later.