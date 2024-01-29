The Star Trek Captain Sulu Show That Didn't Quite Win Over Network Execs

In Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) had moved from merely being a helmsman on the U.S.S. Enterprise to being the captain of a brand-new ship: the U.S.S. Excelsior. This new ship was equipped with a technology called transwarp drive, allowing it to fly more swiftly and nimbly than any other ship before it. In "Star Trek VI," Captain Sulu was exploring space near a Klingon moon called Praxis when a mining disaster caused the entire celestial body to explode. Later in the film, Captain Sulu would charge to the rescue, saving the Enterprise from a sneak attack by a cloaked Klingon vessel.

Captain Sulu's on-screen adventures ended there, although non-canonical sources continued to explore the character's career. In 1994 and 1995, a trio of audio-only adventures called "Transformations," "Cacophany," and "Envoy," all starring Takei, were released on CD and cassette, detailing a few minor missions that Captain Sulu engaged in while in command of the Excelsior. David A. Goodman's fictional history book "Federation: The First 150 Years" was sold with a taking stand, with Takei providing a brief narration, explaining that he eventually became an Admiral and that he reached the rank of Commander in Chief of Starfleet Command. Not too shabby.

Actor Grace Lee Whitney, who played Yeoman Rand on the original "Star Trek" series, and who returned for four of the feature films, was interviewed by the website TrekMovie in 2006, and she talked about the never-made "Star Trek" TV spinoff that would have starred her in a prominent role, with Takei at the helm of the Excelsior. Sadly, Whitney said, Paramount chose a different project instead.