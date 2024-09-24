William Shatner's 5 Best Movies & TV Shows Outside Of Star Trek, Ranked

Canadian actor William Shatner began his professional career in the early 1950s, appearing in an obscure film called "The Butler's Night Off." He worked in theaters, both as a manager and as an actor, in Montreal and Ottawa, and acted in the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in the mid-1950s. He moved to the United States shortly thereafter to pursue a Broadway career, and made ends meet by appearing on an episode of the Canadian version of "The Howdy Doody Show." Shatner racked up dozens of credits in film and on TV throughout the '50s and '60s, appearing in adaptations of "The Brother Karamazov" and "Judgment at Nuremberg" and on notable programs like "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "The Twilight Zone." In 1965, Shatner starred in "Incubus," the only feature film ever made in Esperanto.

Then, in 1966, Shatner landed the lead role in a new science fiction series called "Star Trek." The show wasn't super successful, and when it was canceled in 1969, Shatner moved into episodes of "Ironside," "Mission: Impossible," and "Hawaii Five-O." He was also in genre films like "Impulse," and "The Devil's Rain." Shatner worked and worked and worked, eager to stay in front of cameras or on stage. It wouldn't be until the mid-1970s that "Star Trek" started to become truly popular thanks to incessant reruns, and Shatner's character, Captain James T. Kirk, began rising into pop-icon status. Indeed, "Star Trek" eventually became so popular, it began to overshadow the rest of Shatner's work. Ironically, his latter-day success on "Star Trek" pigeonholed the actor after the fact.

Shatner's career, however, remains long and textured. In the 1980s, he led the cop show "T.J. Hooker," proving that he was a versatile leading man. He released several records (one genuinely bad, the others ironically bad), and found his comedic voice in shows like "3rd Rock from the Sun." The actor, now 93, is still pursuing variety and activity.

Here are five of Shatner's most notable roles that don't have anything to do with "Star Trek."