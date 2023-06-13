Pixar's Elemental Began As A Joke About The Periodic Table Of Elements [Exclusive]

Have you heard "The Elements" by Tom Lehrer? In March of 1959, Lehrer, a musical and mathematician, hosted a concert at Harvard's Sanders Theater. For one of his numbers that evening, Lehrer, ever the intellect, sang the names of all the extant chemical elements set to the tune of "Major-General's Song" from Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance." There's antimony, arsenic, aluminum, selenium, and hydrogen, and oxygen, and nitrogen, and rhenium. It's quite exhilarating. In the 1967 revisitation of the song, Lehrer added an additional verse that included the elements as they were known by Aristotle. There's earth and air and fire and water. End of song.

This oblique reference to a novelty song from the 1950s is actually quite salient when compared to the creative arc experienced by Peter Sohn, the director of the upcoming animated feature "Elemental," due in theaters June 16, 2023. "Elemental" takes place in a city populated by anthropomorphic versions of Aristotle's four elements and explores what happens when a being made of fire (Leah Lewis) and a being made of water (Mamoudou Athie) fall in love. The air people are made of gaseous clouds and the earth people are made of both dirt and plants. It seems a lot of creativity was required to realize an elemental city.

In speaking with /Film's own B.J. Colangelo, Sohn revealed that his path into "Elemental" was the inverse of Tom Lehrer's. It seems that as a student — while sitting in chemistry class — Sohn secretly personified the elements on the periodic table and made jokes about them. This was the entry point for a world of anthropomorphized Aristotelian elements.