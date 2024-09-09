Every Star Trek Actor Who Guest Starred On Columbo

William Shatner, who played Captain James Tiberius Kirk in "Star Trek: The Original Series," appears in two different "Columbo" episodes, and he plays two distinctly different killers. In an interview with The Columbophile, Shatner looked back fondly on his time on the series, saying that he "felt honored to be asked to be on" the show. He also said, correctly, that the reason the show had succeeded for so long was because of star Peter Falk, who played the titular detective. Shatner described Falk as "a terrifically nice guy and a joy to work with," which may have something to do with why Shatner ended up pulling bad guy double-duty.

Shatner first appeared in the 1976 episode "Fade In to Murder," in which Shatner played an actor who was a television detective on a famous show. He killed a woman who was blackmailing him and then used his knowledge of murder from the show to try and outfox Columbo, who nevertheless caught the charismatic criminal. It's kind of a silly episode, but it's clear that both Shatner and Falk are having a blast with the meta aspect of everything and their back-and-forth alone is pure joy.

The second time Shatner appeared was in the 1994 Columbo TV movie "Butterfly in Shades of Grey," where he had a pencil-thin, prosthetic, John Waters-esque mustache as he portrayed a slimy radio host who kills one of his employees. "Butterfly" is significantly more serious than "Fade In," but the mustach is really, really distracting. It's distracting enough that even Shatner called it out in his interview with The Columbophile, saying: "Go back and look at the episode and tell me you're not distracted by that thing!" Oh well, at least we'll always have "Fade In to Murder."